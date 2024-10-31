News & Insights

Charter Hall Extends Takeover Offer for Hotel Property

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT has extended its takeover offer for Hotel Property Investments, shifting the closing date to November 18, 2024. This extension provides additional time for stakeholders to consider the bid and decide on their participation. Investors interested in the acquisition should note the new deadline and assess the offer’s potential impact on their portfolios.

