Charter Hall and Hostplus Pursue HPI Takeover Bid

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT, in collaboration with Hostplus, has launched an off-market takeover bid for all securities in Hotel Property Investments (HPI). A supplementary target’s statement from HPI has been released in response to this final offer, outlining the details and implications for securityholders. This move signals Charter Hall’s strategic expansion in the property investment sector.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.