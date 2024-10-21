News & Insights

Charter Hall and Hostplus Pursue HPI Takeover Bid

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT, in collaboration with Hostplus, has launched an off-market takeover bid for all securities in Hotel Property Investments (HPI). A supplementary target’s statement from HPI has been released in response to this final offer, outlining the details and implications for securityholders. This move signals Charter Hall’s strategic expansion in the property investment sector.

