Charter Communications to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications CHTR is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.74 billion, indicating a decline of 1.34% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $10.4 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 2.97% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



CHTR surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 3.65%.

Charter Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charter Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Charter Communications is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 facing considerable headwinds from an intensified competitive landscape and challenging macroeconomic conditions. The broadband provider is expected to have been grappling with heightened competition from fixed wireless providers and continued fiber overbuilding across its footprint. The macro environment is expected to have remained pressured by low housing move rates and elevated mobile substitution, factors that are likely to have been constraining gross customer additions and creating intense competition for a limited pool of new subscribers throughout the quarter.



Internet customer losses are anticipated to continue at challenging levels, while political advertising revenue is expected to create a year-over-year headwind compared to the prior-year period's elevated levels. Some new pricing offers explored during the previously reported quarter are expected to have been impacting average revenue per user growth in the early part of the fourth quarter before being pulled from the market in November, indicating ongoing challenges in balancing customer acquisition with revenue optimization.



However, certain stabilizing factors may be providing modest support to the to-be-reported results. CHTR's mobile business is expected to sustain its growth trajectory. Video customer losses are anticipated to narrow compared to prior-year levels, aided by the inclusion of programmer streaming applications valued at over $125 monthly. The launch of the Spectrum App Store is expected to facilitate easier streaming service activation and discovery, potentially supporting video customer retention efforts. CHTR’s partnership with Amazon Web Services on generative AI applications is anticipated to position the company for improved software development efficiency and operational cost optimization over the longer term.

What Our Model Says for CHTR

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Charter currently has an Earnings ESP of -3.17% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Aercap AER has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aercap shares have appreciated 50.1% in the trailing 12-month period. Aercap is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 6, 2026.



ASGN ASGN has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



ASGN shares have plunged 45.7% in the trailing 12-month period. ASGN is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, 2026.



Fluence Energy FLNC has an Earnings ESP of +14.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Fluence Energy shares have returned 114.6% in the trailing 12-month period. Fluence Energy is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 4, 2026.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.