Charter Communications to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications CHTR is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.74 billion, indicating a marginal decline of 0.37% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $9.61 per share, which has been revised downward by 5 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an 8.96% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



CHTR surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of -0.23%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Charter Communications entered the third quarter of 2025 with steady operational momentum and a focus on execution across connectivity, mobile and entertainment platforms. The to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been supported by multiple operational tailwinds. Mobile line additions are expected to have remained strong, building on the 500,000 lines added in the prior quarter and sustaining nearly 25% year-over-year growth. In July, Charter announced a partnership with T-Mobile to extend MVNO services across small, medium and large business customers, which is expected to have strengthened its commercial connectivity offerings and supported enterprise mobile growth.



Video performance is expected to have shown continued improvement, with subscriber losses likely narrowing further from the 80,000 decline reported in the second quarter. The inclusion of Hulu in Spectrum TV Select and the expansion of bundled streaming applications are expected to have enhanced the overall entertainment value proposition, improving engagement and retention. Average revenue per customer relationship is expected to have benefited from promotional rate step-ups, rate adjustments and the growing contribution from mobile.



However, Charter’s core broadband business is expected to have remained pressured, with Internet subscriber trends likely continuing to reflect competitive intensity from fibre and fixed wireless providers. The absence of the Affordable Connectivity Program is expected to have weighed on both gross additions and non-pay disconnections during the quarter. EBITDA growth is expected to have faced headwinds from tougher political advertising comparisons and elevated marketing investments, though cost normalisation and service efficiencies may have provided partial offsets.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Charter Communications currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Reddit RDDT has an Earnings ESP of +20.17% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, up by a cent over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 225% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Cenovus Energy CVE has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



It is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cenovus Energy’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, down by 5 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 29.03% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



nVent Electric NVT is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s third-quarter EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 4.76%.

