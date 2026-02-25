Markets
Charter Communications Names Nick Jeffery COO

February 25, 2026 — 08:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), a broadband connectivity company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Nick Jeffery as its Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1.

Nick Jeffery has more than three decades of executive experience across global telecommunications markets.

He joins the company from Frontier Communications, where he was the Chief Executive Officer since 2021. Previous to Frontier, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone UK from 2016.

On Tuesday, CHTR shares closed at $231.85, up 1.90% on the Nasdaq.

