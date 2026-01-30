Markets
Charter Communications, Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $1.332 billion

The company's earnings totaled $1.332 billion, or $10.34 per share. This compares with $1.466 billion, or $10.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $13.601 billion from $13.926 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.332 Bln. vs. $1.466 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.34 vs. $10.10 last year. -Revenue: $13.601 Bln vs. $13.926 Bln last year.

