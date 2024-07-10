Charter Communications (CHTR) Partners With TelevisaUnivision

Charter Communications CHTR has partnered with TelevisaUnivision to bring the premium ad-supported subscription version of ViX to Spectrum users with Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino packages at no additional cost.



Spectrum currently serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states. This partnership will enable more people to use Spectrum, as its users will gain access to 17,000 hours of streaming content, which includes movies, original series and live sports like the semifinals and finals of CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 with limited ads. Additionally, the full library of on-demand content in various genres is also available.



ViX’s ad-supported premium tier includes original content slate, such as the latest series Lalola, El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar, El Gallo de Oro and De Viaje con los Derbez. It also includes movies like Es por su bien, ¿Quieres ser mi hijo? and Radical. Highly anticipated upcoming releases include Chiquis Sin Filtro and Y Llegaron de Noche.



ViX also provides access to the best soccer content throughout the year, including Liga MX, the best soccer league in the United States, and UEFA Champions League, the most-watched club competition in the world.

Year-to-date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHTR's Strong Partner Base to Aid Long-Term Prospects

Charter Communications has a strong partner base that includes the like of Magnite MGNI, Paramount Global PARA and Disney DIS, besides the recent collaboration with TelevisaUnivision. This strong partner base is expected to aid the company’s long-term prospects.



Charter Communications recently expanded its partnership with Magnite to enhance the programmatic ad-buying access across Spectrum’s library of premium linear and streaming television industry. Spectrum will enhance the use of MGNI’s technology to allow advertisers to bid on individual impression opportunities in real time and centralize management capabilities across platforms.



CHTR has also extended its partnership with Paramount Global with a multi-year distribution agreement for PARA’s portfolio of linear cable networks, CBS-owned-and-operated broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming services. Later this year, Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential will also be made available to Spectrum users. The partnership will boost Charter Communications’ library and increase value for customers.



The company also collaborated with Disney’s ESPN to make it available to Spectrum TV Select Plus customers. ESPN+, which currently costs $10.99 per month, is available at no additional cost to Spectrum users. ESPN+, which includes more than 30,000 live events each year, is expected to attract more users to CHTR’s platform.

Conclusion

Charter Communications’ strong partner base is a major positive. However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 24.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 3%. The decline is attributed to persistent video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Residential video customers decreased 392K in the first quarter of 2024. As of Mar 31, 2024, Charter Communications had 13.1 million residential video customers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHTR’s second-quarter 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $7.93, which has decreased 5 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $32.79 per share, which has decreased 26 cents in the past 30 days.

