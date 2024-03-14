Chart of the Day: Waste Management -- Talking Trash

The Chart of the Day belongs to the waste management company called Waste Management (WM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 10/ 25 the stock gained 28.60%.

WM Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

43.88+ Weighted Alpha

39.51% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

9 new highs and up 5.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 81.05%

Technical support level at $209.82

Recently traded at $211.00 with 50 day moving average of $193.13

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $84.25 billion

P/E 33.81

Dividend yield 1.00%

Analysts predict Revenue will grow 6.50% this year and another 6.50% next year

Earnings are projected to increase 12.00% this year, an additional 9.40% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00 for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 3 buy, 11 hold and 2 under perform recommendations this month

Their price targets are between $159 and $230

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 2,617 to 58 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 471 to 8 for the same result

Value Line rates the stock it's average rating of 3 with a price target of $220 for a 5% gain

CFRAs MarketScope has a buy rating and a price target of $215

83,320 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

