Chart of the Day: Qualys - Cloud-Based IT

I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11/ 6 the stock gained 1.45%.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect, and analyze IT security data, discover, and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend, and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

50.60+ Weighted Alpha

36.68% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 7.40% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.55%

Technical support level at $169.38

Recently traded at $172.93 with 50 day moving average of $157.27

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $6.32 billion

P/E 45.40

Revenue expected to grow 13.30% this year and another 11.20% next year

Earning estimated to increase 37.40% this year, an additional 3.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy, 5 buy and 11 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $114 and $190

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 52 to 5 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 13 to 1 for the same result

Value Line rates its an above average of 2 with a price target of $185

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a strong buy

11,240 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

