Chart of the Day: Go Daddy Go!

The Chart of the Day belongs to the technology company GoDaddy (GDDY) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 11 / 6 the stock gained 12.15%.

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, and managed hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

100% technical buy signals

36.10+ Weighted Alpha

28.84% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 35.46% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 86.10%

Technical support level at $96.52

Recently traded at $97.05 with 50 day moving average of $79.81

Market Cap $13.65 billion

P/E 38.81

Revenue expected to grow 4.10% this year and another 6.90% next year

Earning estimated to increase 21.70% this year, an additional 65.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.60% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 8 strong buy, 4 buy and 6 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $80 and $124

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 34 to 26 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 9 to 7 for the same result

Value Line gives it their highest rating of 1 with a 3-5 year price target of $125 to $185

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

10,430 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

