Chart of the Day: Dell Technologies -- Hardware is Trending

The Chart of the Day belongs to the computer hardware company Dell Technologies (DELL) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 12/ 21 the stock gained 5.36%.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyper-converged infrastructure, and software-defined storage; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers. This segment also offers networking products and services that help its business customers to transform and modernize their infrastructure, mobilize and enrich end-user experiences, and accelerate business applications and processes; attached software and peripherals; and support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The CSG segment provides desktops, workstations, and notebooks; displays, docking stations, and other electronics; and third-party software and peripherals, as well as support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The company is also involved in the provision of cybersecurity technology-driven security solutions to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly when a security breach occurs, and identify emerging threats; originating, collecting, and servicing customer financing arrangements; and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions, as well as in the resale of VMware products and services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

100% technical buy signals

100.14+ Weighted Alpha

87.08% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 15.52% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.28%

Technical support level at $82.54

Recently traded at $79.36 with 50 day moving average of $72.47

Market Cap $53.97 billion

P/E 13.33%

Dividend yield 1.90%

Wall Street projects Revenue will be down 13.80% this year but up again by 4.60% next year

Their Earnings projections are all over the place down 12.50% this year, then up again by 6.30% next year and then will continue to increase by an annual rate of .81% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 11 strong buy, 4 buy, 3 hold and 3 underperform recommendations on the stock

Analysts price targets are $46 to $95 with a consensus of $78 right at todays price

Value Line gives the stock its highest rating of 1 with a 3-5 year price target of between $95 and $140

CFRAs MarketScope has a 4 star buy recommendation

79,840 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

