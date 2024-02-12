Chart of the Day: Couchbase - Database Software

The Chart of the Day belongs to the database software company Couchbase (BASE). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/8 the stock gained 22.73%.

BASE Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

110.90+ Weighted Alpha

69.31% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 25.75% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 76.18%

Technical support level at $27.47

Recently traded at $27.92 with 50 day moving average of $23.22

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.34 billion

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 14.10% this year and another 15.70% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 26.70% this year, and an additional 24.20% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 7 strong buy, 2 buy, and 3 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $20 to 29 - with a consensus of $25 - 10% below its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 7 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 1 to 0 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its highest rating of 1

CFRAs MarketScope has a hold rating

2,470 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

