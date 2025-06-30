Markets
GTLS.PRB

Chart Industries' Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

June 30, 2025 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.375), with shares changing hands as low as $61.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.23% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GTLS.PRB was trading at a 23.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.82% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3526 - 0.4231.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS.PRB shares, versus GTLS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GTLS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

GTLS.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GTLS) are down about 2%.

Also see:
 High Beta Stocks
 MCAD market cap history
 ICVX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Beta Stocks-> MCAD market cap history-> ICVX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTLS.PRB
GTLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.