Chart Industries' Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.375), with shares changing hands as low as $61.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 12.23% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, GTLS.PRB was trading at a 23.56% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.82% in the "Industrial Machinery & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible
, with a conversion ratio of 0.3526 - 0.4231.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS.PRB shares, versus GTLS:
Below is a dividend history chart for GTLS.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Chart Industries Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: GTLS.PRB) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GTLS) are down about 2%.
