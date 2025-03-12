Chart Industries Secures NRU & Process Technology Order From Blue Spruce

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS recently secured a contract from Blue Spruce Operating LLC to provide its Nitrogen Rejection Unit (NRU) and helium process technology and associated equipment. GTLS’ specialized technology offerings will be used for the Dry Piney Helium and Carbon Sequestration Project in Sublette County, WY.



Chart Industries recently completed the front-end engineering and design work of the NRU and helium plant project. The project, expected to be completed in the next two years, will be engaged in producing helium and other valuable products.



GTLS’ cryogenic processing and technologies will enable Blue Spruce to separate and liquefy helium to purity grade for sale to its customers. Once operational, the Dry Piney Project will be capable of producing more than 800 million cubic feet of bulk liquid helium per year. The plant will also likely produce about 80 MMcfpd of natural gas and remove 4.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.



This will strengthen Blue Spruce’s position as a leading supplier of bulk liquid helium and natural gas in the western U.S. Opal Hub market.

Other Notable Deals

In January 2025, Chart Industries secured a global master goods and services deal from Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment, technology and services. Per the deal, GTLS will provide cold boxes and its proprietary IPSMR (Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant) process technology to Exxon Mobil.



The two companies will create a single design and develop various versions to improve cost, schedule and quality for LNG projects worldwide. This partnership builds on GTLS’ prior work with Exxon Mobil on the Mozambique LNG project. It highlights their ongoing collaboration to enhance LNG production capabilities in many regions.



Also, in May 2024, Chart Industries secured an order from Repsol to provide its advanced Howden hydrogen compression solutions for the expansion project of Repsol’s Sines industrial complex in Portugal.

GTLS’ Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Chart Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It is likely to benefit from solid demand for its equipment and technology from LNG, hydrogen, data center and carbon capture markets. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerning.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 28.3% in the past six months against the industry‘s 2.3% decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLS’ 2025 earnings has declined 2.9% to $12.21 per share over the past 30 days.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.2%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 1.4% in the past 60 days.



The Middleby Corporation MIDD presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MIDD delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for MIDD’s 2025 earnings has inched up 0.8%.

