Chart Industries (GTLS) Secures Compression Order in Portugal

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS recently secured an order from Repsol to provide its advanced Howden hydrogen compression solutions for the expansion project of Repsol’s Sines industrial complex in Portugal.



GTLS’ shares decreased 1.5% yesterday, ending the trading session at $152.86.



Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Repsol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of various petrochemical products that ranges from basic petrochemicals to derivatives. This includes several types of recyclable polyolefins, with a high degree of differentiation.

Inside the Headlines

Repsol’s expansion project at its Sines industrial complex involves the construction of two polypropylene and polyethylene plants with an investment of €657m. These plants will use solar-powered green electrolytic hydrogen to produce polymeric materials. Notably, the polymeric materials will be 100% recyclable and used in pharmaceutical, food and automotive industries.



Per the deal, Chart Industries will supply two diaphragm compressors that will ensure consistent delivery of high-pressure hydrogen for the production of polymeric materials.

Other Notable Deals

In April 2024, Chart Industries joined forces with GasLog LNG Services to explore the feasibility of a commercial-scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain. The two companies will collaborate to facilitate the worldwide supply of LH2 by utilizing GasLog LNG Services’ liquid hydrogen vessel, and Chart Industries’ expertise in cryogenics and large-scale liquefaction solutions.



In March 2024, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company secured an order from Element Resources for its California-based green hydrogen production facility, Lancaster Clean Energy Center. Per the deal, GTLS will supply hydrogen liquefaction system, liquid hydrogen storage tanks, trailer loadout bays, transport, ISO containers and hydrogen compression to the facility.

Price Performance

In the past three months, GTLS stock has gained 4.3% against the industry’s decline of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is poised to benefit from solid orders and backlog as well as investments in growth opportunities. Headwinds from supply-chain constraints and a hike in raw materials might be concerning.

