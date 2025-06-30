Chart Industries (GTLS) Moves 3.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Chart Industries GTLS shares ended the last trading session 3.3% higher at $167.81. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Chart Industries’ rally is largely driven by optimism over its strong momentum in its hydrogen, LNG, water treatment and power generation end markets. Strong orders for nuclear, space exploration, marine and HLNG vehicle tanks bode well for the company.

This equipment maker for the energy sector is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.12 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Chart Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GTLS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Chart Industries belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Another stock from the same industry, Oshkosh (OSK), closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $113.62. Over the past month, OSK has returned 12.6%.

For Oshkosh, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to $3.01. This represents a change of -9.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Oshkosh currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

