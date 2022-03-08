Chart Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GTLS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $160.04, changing hands as high as $164.99 per share. Chart Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $108.29 per share, with $206.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.33.

