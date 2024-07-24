Chart of the Day: Shoe Carnival - Footwear to Fit All

The Chart of the Day belongs to the footwear retailer Shoe Carnival (SCVL) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 7/11 the stock gained 6.89%.

SCVL Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

71.29+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 73.63% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

6 new highs and up 8.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.30%

Technical support level at $38.83

Recently traded at $41.69 with 50 day moving average of $37.10

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $1.08 billion

P/E 14.01

Dividend yield 1.28%

Revenue expected to grow 5.70% this year and another 5.60% next year

Earning estimated to increase an additional 15.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 10.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy, 1 buy and 2 hold opinion on the stock

Analysts' consensus price target is $42.00

Value Line rates the stock its highest ration of 1

CFRAs MarketScope rates it buyd

Morningstar rates it as average 3 star with a fair value of $41.78 or 4% over valued

