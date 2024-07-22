Chart of the Day: Sapiens International - Insurance Software

The Chart of the Day belongs to the insurance software company Sapiens International (SPNS) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 5/9 the stock gained 16.45%.

SPNS Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

58.20+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 44.71% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 17.87% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.18%

Technical support level at $39.25

Recently traded at $39.78 with 50 day moving average of $34.58

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.19 billion

P/E 29.31

Dividend yield 11.36%

Revenue expected to grow 7.50% this year and another 7.40% next year

Earning estimated to increase 7.50% this year, an additional 7.80% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 13.71% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 1 strong buy, 3 buy and 1 under perform opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are a consensus of $34.40 - about a 14% drop

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a buy

Morningstar rates it a below average 2 star with a fair value of $34.20 or 16% over valued

2,250 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

