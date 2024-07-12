Chart of the Day: AXA Equitable -- Great Projections

The Chart of the Day belongs to the financial services company AXA Equitable (EQH) . I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 6/20 the stock gained 2.41%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

56.94+ Weighted Alpha

Gained 52.43% in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

3 new highs and up 3.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.79%

Technical support level at $41.74

Recently traded at $42.04 with 50 day moving average of $40.38

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $13.54 billion

P/E 8.03

Dividend yield 2.16%

Revenue expected to grow 50.70% this year and another 4.60% next year

Earning estimated to increase an 32.50% this year, an additional 18.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 19.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analyst gave 5 strong buy, 1 buy and 5 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets are between $41 and $52 with a consensus of $45 about a 7% gain

Value Line rates the stock an above average 2 with price targets from $37 to $92 with a mid-point of $64 - a 55% gain

CFRAs MarketScope rates it a 4 star buy with a price target of $45

Morningstar rates it an average 3 star with a fair value of $42.17

3,000 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

