Charles Stanley Group Adjusts Stake in FRP Advisory

May 28, 2024 — 11:56 am EDT

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

FRP Advisory Group PLC has disclosed a significant change in share ownership following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Charles Stanley Group Plc. The transaction, which crossed the notification threshold on May 24, 2024, resulted in Charles Stanley Group Plc holding 5.1% of the total voting rights, equating to 12,944,620 shares in FRP Advisory Group PLC. This financial maneuver was officially notified to the issuer on May 28, 2024.

