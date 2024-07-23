Charles Schwab Unusual Options Activity For July 23

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $342,843, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $686,786.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $63.0 to $80.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $63.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $65.00 $105.0K 1.5K 320 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.46 $1.43 $1.46 $65.00 $89.4K 1.4K 744 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.02 $2.01 $2.02 $67.50 $76.1K 3.2K 15 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.48 $2.47 $2.47 $65.00 $73.8K 15.2K 636 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.73 $0.72 $0.73 $68.00 $65.4K 178 24

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Charles Schwab's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 14,125,191, with SCHW's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $65.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.6.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $77. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $68. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $71. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charles Schwab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

