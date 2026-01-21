Charles Schwab Q4 Earnings Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), a financial services company, on Wednesday reported net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $2.46 billion from $1.84 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share $1.33 versus $0.94 last year.

Adjusted net income surged to $2.56 billion from $1.97 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.39 versus $1.01 last year.

Revenue increased to $6.34 billion from $5.33 billion in the prior year.

Bank deposits declined to $239.87 billion from $244.17 billion in the prior year.

Bank loans increased to $431.14 billion from $426.44 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, The Charles Schwab 1.81% lesser at $99.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

