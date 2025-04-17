Charles Schwab Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCHW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Charles Schwab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $154,400, and 9 are calls, amounting to $901,827.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $90.0 for Charles Schwab over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Charles Schwab stands at 1862.4, with a total volume reaching 35,636.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Charles Schwab, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.36 $0.29 $0.29 $85.00 $383.6K 3.6K 12.6K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.15 $1.96 $2.15 $76.00 $215.0K 2.0K 1.4K SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.85 $6.0 $6.1 $65.00 $91.5K 1.2K 0 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.56 $0.32 $0.32 $85.00 $64.1K 3.6K 17.1K SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.25 $9.05 $9.25 $77.50 $62.9K 518 149

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $10 trillion of client assets at the end of 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Charles Schwab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,433,918, the price of SCHW is up 2.89% at $77.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Charles Schwab

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $102. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $87. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for SCHW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

