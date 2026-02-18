Charles River's Matthew Daniel To Step Down; Appoints Glenn Coleman CFO, Kerry Dailey CLO

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL), on Wednesday announced that Corporate Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer Matthew Daniel plans to step down after July 1 to pursue other professional opportunities.

The company appointed Glenn Coleman as Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kerry Dailey as Corporate Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer.

Matthew Daniel will support the transition through July 1.

Coleman will join the company on April 6 as CFO, succeeding Michael Knell, who has served in the interim role since September 2025 and will continue as Corporate Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer.

Coleman most recently served as CFO and Chief Administrative Officer and previously held CFO roles at Dentsply Sirona Inc. and Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corp.

Dailey will join the company on March 30 in the newly created role of CLO, overseeing Legal, Compliance, Corporate Communications, Government Relations, Security, and Global ESG functions.

Dailey joins the company from Alcon, Inc., where she most recently served as Vice President, Legal and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

In the pre-market trading, Charles River Laboratories International is 1.98% lesser at $155 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.