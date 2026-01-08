Markets
Charles River Names Birgit Girshick CEO

January 08, 2026 — 08:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) announced that James C. Foster, Chair, President, and CEO, plans to retire, effective on May 5, 2026. The Board has unanimously appointed Birgit Girshick, current Executive Vice President and COO, as the next CEO. Girshick has also been nominated by the Board to be a Director effective at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Foster will remain on Charles River's Board as a non-executive Director. Martin Mackay, current Lead Independent Director, will become Chair of the Board at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual Meeting.

