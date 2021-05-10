Charles River Labs To Replace FLIR Systems In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) will replace FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will replace Charles River Laboratories International in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will replace National Storage Affiliates Trust in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on May 14.

S&P 500 constituent Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) is acquiring FLIR Systems in a deal to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) will replace Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Avanos Medical will replace Aegion Corp. (AEGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on May 17.

New Mountain Capital LLC is acquiring Aegion in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

