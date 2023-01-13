Charles River (CRL) to Advance DNA Programs With New Launch

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL recently announced the introduction of its eXpDNA plasmid platform, established from the company’s contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) and biologics testing experience. The company will officially launch the eXpDNA platform between Jan 17-20, 2023, at Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week in Miami, FL.

The latest launch will fortify Charles River’s plasmid DNA manufacturing, supporting cell and gene therapy development.

More on eXpDNA Plasmid Platform

The platform utilizes Charles River’s expertise in developing, manufacturing, and releasing over 200 High Quality (HQ) and Good Manufacturing Practice- (GMP) compliant plasmid DNA batches. eXpDNA aids client’s plasmid DNA strategy by delivering a proven and standardized plasmid platform approach appropriate for plasmid DNA programs across various applications.

The platform comprises an efficient and robust plug-n-play screening toolbox for handling challenging plasmids, phase-appropriate production with fit-for-purpose facilities, on-hand materials and in-house analytics.

Built on Charles River’s established plasmid DNA CDMO capabilities and processes, the eXpDNA plasmid manufacturing platform supports vaccine and advanced therapy clients through clinical trials and beyond.

Benefits of eXpDNA Plasmid Platform

Per management, the launch of Charles River’s eXpDNA plasmid manufacturing platform is the newest portfolio enhancements intended to support vaccine and advanced therapy clients through clinical trials and beyond. By enhancing speed and efficiency for plasmid DNA production, eXpDNA will support and accomplish the company’s ultimate goal of delivering safe, effective therapies to patients quickly.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The eXpDNA platform considerably minimizes plasmid development and production timelines while optimizing the development journey for cell and gene therapy and vaccine developers with a focus on product quality and consistency. The significant turnaround time reduction for clients utilizing the platform, combined with Charles River’s established CDMO capabilities and phase-appropriate approach, will support accelerate timelines and ensure the highest quality product.

Industry Prospects

Per Precedence Research, the global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to surpass $93.78 billion growing at a CAGR of 22.41% by 2030. Factors like increasing incidences of rare and chronic diseases, advancements in cell and gene therapy, and a rising number of clinical trials are likely to drive the market.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Charles River expanded its cell therapy contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facility in Memphis, Tenn. The expanded space is suitable for clinical and commercial cell therapy manufacturing, with an additional nine state-of-the-art processing suites, adding to an existing 16 cleanrooms.

In October 2022, Charles River launched a new digital donor experience to enhance access to its donor centers in four distinct geographic markets in the United States. The new digital donor app allows users to pre-qualify for donations, seamlessly self-schedule upcoming collection appointments online, and receive automated personal reminders and donation tips.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.4% in the past six months against the industry’s fall of 2.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.3%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has lost 10.6% compared with the industry’s 30.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.3%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 6.8% against the industry’s 42.6% decline over the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.4%.

Merit Medical has gained 13.7% against the industry’s 8.7% decline in the past year.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.