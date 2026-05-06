Charles River (CRL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $971.06 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles River metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Research Models and Services' to reach $208.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Manufacturing Solutions' will likely reach $187.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Discovery and Safety Assessment' will reach $587.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Manufacturing Solutions- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $45.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Discovery and Safety Assessment- Non-GAAP' will reach $129.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $141.70 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Research Models and Services- Non-GAAP' will reach $49.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $57.73 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Discovery and Safety Assessment' of $104.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $93.95 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Research Models and Services' stands at $36.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Charles River have returned +9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, CRL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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