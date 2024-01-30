Charles River (CRL) Launches Animal-Free Endotoxin Test

Charles River International Laboratories, Inc. CRL recently launched Endosafe Trillium rCR cartridges, which combine its hallmark Endosafe cartridge technology with recombinant cascade reagent (rCR). The latest launch expanded the company’s robust bacterial endotoxin testing (BET) portfolio with a new animal-free testing solution.

The recent development will bolster the Charles River Microbial Solutions business.

More on the Launch

The latest launch, which expands Charles River's existing Trillium rCR vial product, improves testing efficiency and accelerates manufacturing timelines while also contributing to the 4Rs imperatives (Replacement, Reduction, Refinement and Responsibility) and furthering its clients' goals for sustainability and animal welfare.

Designed to provide speedy, quantifiable findings, the rCR cartridges are pre-loaded with all of the reagents needed to perform an endotoxin test, avoiding the need to prepare numerous reagents and lowering the possibility of technician error. The product is fully aligned and integrated with Charles River's existing Endosafe cartridge instrumentation and software, allowing current limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) cartridge users to convert smoothly.

Charles River continues to use the highest scientific standards when introducing new and innovative items into its BET line. The Trillium cartridge was designed using a data-driven decision-making method to produce the highest quality results among recombinant technologies while also ensuring patient safety.

Significance of the Launch

Charles River's Endosafe Trillium cartridge transforms endotoxin testing and strengthens the industry's commitment to sustainability. The company is delighted to deliver a new animal-free option to customers that uses breakthrough technology while continuing to offer its LAL-based services for clients whose business necessitates them.

With its first-ever animal-free cartridge, Charles River is proud to meet its clients' diverse BET needs. The Trillium cartridge, together with the company’s LAL-based cartridges, which use 95% less horseshoe crab raw material than a standard bacterial endotoxin test, expands Charles River’s portfolio to provide its clients with robust animal-free and animal-reduced options.

Industry Prospects

Going by ReportsandData, the Endotoxin Testing market is expected to reach $1,843.4 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 11.5% and rising from $767.1 million in 2020. The factors impacting the market growth include booming demand for novel therapeutic Medical Devices and drugs due to increasing health standards and demand for disease-specific drugs.

Notable Developments

In January 2024, Charles River announced the launch of its off-the-shelf Rep/Cap plasmid offering. Per the company, it has been designed to streamline adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy programs.

In December 2023, Charles River achieved an important milestone in its strategic collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to manufacture CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]). The company’s Memphis facility was approved to manufacture Vertex’s CASGEVY — the first-ever gene-edited therapy in the world that targets severe sickle cell disease.

The same month, Charles River entered into an agreement with German biotech company CELLphenomics. Through the partnership, Charles River clients will have access to CELLphenomics’ proprietary 3D tumor model platform, PD3D, expanding Charles River’s 3D in vitro testing services to optimize oncological approaches for its clients.

Price Performance

In the past year, CRL has dropped 7.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 5.2%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’ shares have inched up 6.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.8% rise.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 54.8% in the past year against the industry’s 3.5% decline.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia Healthcare’s shares have gained 7.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 5.5%.

