Charles River (CRL) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of Charles River Laboratories' (CRL) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this medical research equipment and services provider, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of CRL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1 billion, showing decrease of 0.5%. We will now explore the breakdown of CRL's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Look into CRL's International Revenue Streams

During the quarter, Other International, including Brazil and Israel contributed $21.08 million in revenue, making up 2.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $5.2 million, this meant a surprise of +305.46%. Looking back, Other International, including Brazil and Israel contributed $10.33 million, or 1%, in the previous quarter, and $11.27 million, or 1.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific accounted for 5.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $51.66 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +23.72%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $41.76 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $54.5 million (5.3%) and $45.01 million (4.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $277.69 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 27.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +10.42% compared to the $251.49 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $281.86 million (27.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $267.12 million (26.5%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $116.81 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.6%. This represented a surprise of +1.1% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $115.54 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $135.59 million, or 13.1%, and $127.09 million, or 12.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Charles River will post revenues of $983.63 million, which reflects a decline of 1.9% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 0.9% from Other International, including Brazil and Israel ($9.19 million), 5.3% from Asia Pacific ($52.28 million)25.6% from Europe ($251.28 million) and 11.7% from Canada ($114.76 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $4.01 billion, which signifies a fall of 1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International, including Brazil and Israel at 1% ($41.38 million), Asia Pacific at 4.8% ($190.49 million), Europe at 26.1% ($1.05 billion), and Canada at 12.3% ($491.24 million).

Closing Remarks

Charles River's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Charles River, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Charles River Laboratories' Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 6%, against an upturn of 1.5% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Charles River among its entities, has appreciated by 5.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 3.7% versus the S&P 500's 4.5% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 10% over the same period.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.