Charles River (CRL) Buys Explora BioLabs to Expand in CRO Space

Charles River Laboratories International CRL has recently acquired San Diego, CA-based contract vivarium research firm, Explora BioLabs Holdings, Inc. The deal is expected to broaden Charles River’s Insourcing Solutions business’ footprint.

The acquisition was settled for approximately $295 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

More on the News

Explora BioLabs caters to biopharmaceutical clients with its contract vivarium operation services, including turnkey in vivo vivarium facilities, management and related services. This service helps biopharmaceutical firms efficiently conduct their early-stage research activities. Moreover, Explora BioLab offers contract vivarium management, staffing, and regulatory solutions to manage clients’ research sites.

As per Charles River’s press release, Explora BioLabs currently has over 15 preclinical vivarium facilities, offering AAALAC-accredited, turnkey rental space in the Southern California, San Francisco, and Boston-Cambridge, MA biohubs, with a planned expansion in Seattle, WA in 2022.

Strategic Significance of the Deal

According to Charles River, a non-clinical contract research organization, Explora BioLabs’ business will complement and expand the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (“CRADL”) operation within the broader Insourcing Solutions business. CRADL provides AAALAC-accredited, full-service, turnkey vivarium rental space supported by Charles River’s technical, vivarium, and veterinary expertise for emerging and well-established biopharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions in key biohubs, including Boston-Cambridge, San Francisco, and China.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Post integration, the combined company is expected to add a minimum of 25 vivarium facilities by the end of 2022, providing over 300,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity in key biohubs, including expansions in the United States and internationally.

This apart, clients utilizing CRADL and Explora BioLabs will have the added benefit of accessing other Charles River services, including its integrated discovery and non-clinical development expertise. These services will provide opportunities to further enhance the speed and efficiency of clients’ research programs and facilitate the progression toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

CRO Market Prospects

Going by a Fortune Business Insights report, the global Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2021. This is expected to grow by a CAGR of 12.1% to $163.48 billion by 2029.

Considering the growth prospects of this space, the latest acquisition by CRL seems strategic and timely.

Recent Acquisitions of CRL

Charles River broadens the scope of its advanced products and services across the drug discovery and early-stage development continuum through focused acquisitions. Citoxlab (acquired in 2019) and HemaCare (acquired in 2020) are integral parts of the company’s growth strategy of successfully expanding its portfolio and broadening its geographic footprint. According to Charles River, the acquisition of Citoxlab enhanced its position as a leading global early-stage CRO. The acquisition of HemaCare enhances its ability to provide a comprehensive cell therapy solution from discovery through commercialization.



Within DSA, the Retrogenix acquisition of 2021, with its proprietary cell microarray technology and off-target screening services, had a very successful first year.



In June 2021, Charles River acquired Vigene Biosciences - a premier gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization providing viral vector-based gene delivery solutions. The acquisition complements Charles River’s existing cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing capabilities and establishes an end-to-end, gene-modified cell therapy solution in the United States.



The acquisition of Cognate in March 2021 is also expected to be highly complementary to the company’s Biologics business. The acquisition establishes Charles River as a premier scientific partner to cell and gene therapy development, testing and manufacturing.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 0.9% compared to the industry’s dip of 55.2%.

