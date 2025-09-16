Charles River CFO Flavia Pease To Step Down; Michael Knell Appointed Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) announced Tuesday that Flavia H. Pease, corporate executive vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned effective September 29, 2025, to pursue another opportunity.

Michael G. Knell, corporate senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is identified. The company has initiated a comprehensive search for its next CFO.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed its full-year revenue and adjusted earnings guidance, previously provided, supported by its current outlook for third-quarter performance.

