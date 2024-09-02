ChargePoint to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 8 cents and $114.15 million, respectively.



For the fiscal second quarter, the consensus estimate for the electric vehicle (EV) charging company’s loss per share has narrowed by a penny in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply an increase of 66.67% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ChargePoint’s quarterly revenues suggests a 24.15% year-over-year decline. Over the trailing four quarters, it surpassed earnings estimates on one occasion and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 24.05%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q1 Highlights

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, ChargePoint reported a loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. CHPT reported net sales of $107 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106 million. The top line decreased 18% year over year.

Factors at Play

ChargePoint fiscal second-quarter result is likely to have benefited from the rising demand for EV chargers. In 2016, there were seven EVs for each public charging point, but this ratio has now increased to more than 20 EVs per public charging point. The rising number of EVs per charging point indicates strong demand for EV chargers. Government support for EV infrastructure build-out in North America and Europe is also likely to have bolstered CHPT’s fiscal second-quarter performance.



On the flip side, the company expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to decline 25% year over year at the midpoint to $108-$118 million. While the adjusted EBITDA loss of $36.4 million in the fiscal first quarter narrowed from $48.9 million in the year-ago quarter, it is not expected to turn positive until the fourth quarter of 2024. The expected adjusted EBITDA loss and decline in revenues are likely to have hurt CHPT’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ChargePoint this earnings season, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: ChargePoint has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CHPT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

