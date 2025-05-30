Character Group Increases Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - The Character Group plc said the Board has resolved to increase the Share Buyback Programme by up to an additional 1.0 million pounds, to a maximum consideration of 3.0 million pounds. The Board has also amended the long stop expiry date for the Share Buyback Programme from 30 May 2025 until the close of business on 15 January 2026.

On 29 October 2024, Character announced a 2.0 million pounds share buyback programme. The company has repurchased for cancellation 631,399 ordinary shares in aggregate at a volume weighted average price of 256 pence per share for a total consideration of 1.61 million pounds.

The Character Group also noted that it currently has no other unpublished price sensitive information.

