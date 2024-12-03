Character Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Character Group PLC has repurchased 2,800 of its own shares at a price of 280 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Following the cancellation of these shares, the company now holds 1,983,059 shares in treasury, with 18,731,291 shares remaining in issue. This share buyback is a strategic move to potentially increase shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:CCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.