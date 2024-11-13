Character Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group PLC has successfully executed a share buyback program, acquiring 10,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 276 pence per share. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing the value for remaining shareholders. The total voting rights now stand at 18,743,898, offering investors a clearer picture of their stakes.

