Chapter 13 Bankruptcy: What Is It, and Would It Help You?

Chapter 13 bankruptcy is often referred to as “wage earner’s bankruptcy” or “repayment plan bankruptcy.” It’s a type of bankruptcy used by individual consumers—specifically those who are having financial difficulties but are making enough income to repay some debt.

Unlike Chapter 7 bankruptcy, Chapter 13 doesn’t eliminate most debts. But it does give borrowers a break from collection efforts and can stop moves by creditors to take your home, car or other property. Like other types of bankruptcy, Chapter 13 gets its name from the section of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code that describes it.

How Does Bankruptcy Chapter 13 Work?

Chapter 13 puts a hard-pressed debtor on a repayment plan and offers various forms of relief. To begin with, a freeze on collections starts as soon as the bankruptcy petition is filed.

That means collectors and creditors have to stop calling, writing, visiting, suing, garnishing wages and otherwise trying to get their money. Chapter 13 also halts, at least temporarily, foreclosure and repossession proceedings, and it protects co-signers on loans from being pursued by creditors.

Chapter 13 is intended for people who are working and earning enough money to pay off their debts—but need a little help. So, they’re given more time to make payments and often don’t have to repay the full amount of their debt.

The debtor’s payments go to a trustee, allowing Chapter 13 to act as a kind of debt consolidation plan. The process simplifies monthly payments and ends contact between creditor and debtor.

But the repayment plan itself can be complicated under Chapter 13. It must address three different types of creditors: priority, secured and unsecured.

What Does a Chapter 13 Repayment Plan Look Like?

Priority debts get paid first and in full. These include most tax debts.

Secured debts involve collateral; examples include auto loans and home loans. Filers must pay secured lenders at least the value of the collateral if they want to keep it.

Unsecured debts are those that have no collateral, such as credit card debt. They are paid last and may not be paid in full—or at all. The bankruptcy court will look at the debtor’s disposable income in deciding how much money unsecured creditors should get.

A Chapter 13 repayment plan usually takes three or five years, depending on the debtor’s monthly income and family size. A filer earning less than the state median for similar households generally can take three years. Anyone earning more than the state median for their household size will be given five years.

When payments are completed according to the plan, any leftover debt is “discharged.” Discharged means the debt is no longer owed, even if the creditor didn’t get the full amount. Not all debts are dischargeable. Home mortgages, alimony, child support, some taxes, student loans and debts resulting from criminal activities cannot be discharged.

To fulfill the terms of the plan, the debtor must make all payments on time and can’t take on new debts without the court’s approval.

How to File for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

It’s possible to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection “pro se”: without the help of an attorney. However, Chapter 13 is complex. It’s easy for an inexperienced pro se filer to make a mistake that might result in the bankruptcy court refusing the petition. That would expose the filer again to the mercy of creditors. Collection, foreclosure and repossession efforts could resume.

With that in mind, a Chapter 13 filer should follow these steps:

Retain an experienced bankruptcy attorney. Someone not trained in the law is likely to have trouble telling which debts Chapter 13 can eliminate, and how or whether a filer can avoid foreclosure or repossession. A legal expert also can also help you decide if Chapter 13 is the best type of bankruptcy to file, or whether you should file bankruptcy at all. Finally, an attorney can assist with the multitude of forms that must be completed and take the lead in working with creditors, the trustee and the judge. Sign up for credit counseling. An approved course must be completed within 180 days before you file the paperwork with the bankruptcy court. Keep the certificate you get after completing the course. Gather the necessary documents. These include tax returns, pay stubs, W-2 forms and statements for bank, brokerage and retirement accounts. Also, request a current credit report. This will help you identify all the creditors you owe money to. Gather the money you’ll need to pay in court fees. The federal bankruptcy courts where all bankruptcy cases are heard charge standard fees totaling $310 for a Chapter 13 filing—a little less than the $338 in fees to file Chapter 7. Download and fill out the necessary forms. On the website for the bankruptcy courts you’ll find a couple dozen forms to fill out, including the petition for bankruptcy and lists or schedules of assets and debts. The “100” series of forms is for individuals and married couples. Make single-sided printouts to present to the court. File your bankruptcy petition. Use the “Federal Court Finder” tool on the U.S. courts website to find the bankruptcy court serving your ZIP code. Head to the courthouse with your fee money, petition and forms. Pay the fee, and submit your paperwork to the clerk. The clerk will tell you your case number and the name and contact information for the trustee overseeing your case. File a plan for repaying your creditors. You must do this within 14 days of filing your petition. Under your plan, you will pay regular amounts to the trustee, usually monthly or biweekly. You must begin sending that money within 30 days of your bankruptcy filing, even if the court has not yet signed off on your repayment plan. Attend a meeting with your creditors. Three to seven weeks after your bankruptcy petition is filed, the trustee will hold a meeting of the creditors. You must appear at this meeting and be put under oath. Creditors may ask questions, though they usually don’t. Await the hearing to confirm your repayment plan. It’s held in court within 45 days after the creditors meeting, and is presided over by a bankruptcy judge. Ideally, the court will approve the plan, although creditors may object that they’re not getting all they’re due. If an OK isn’t forthcoming, you can submit a modified plan.

Once all is approved, the debtor makes payments to the trustee, the trustee pays the creditors as scheduled and, eventually, the debts are resolved. Before debts can be completely discharged, however, the filer must take a debtor education course. As with the pre-bankruptcy credit counseling, the course must be offered by an approved provider.

Finally, usually after three to five years, all the debts are paid off and discharged and the case ends.

Who Can Declare Chapter 13 Bankruptcy?

Any individual can seek protection from creditors under Chapter 13, including wage earners and self-employed people. Corporations and partnerships cannot use Chapter 13.

There’s also a debt limit. Only individuals with unsecured debts of less than $465,275 and secured debts of less than around $1.396 million can use Chapter 13. The caps are adjusted from time to time to keep up with inflation.

How Long Does a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Stay on Your Credit Report?

The record of a Chapter 13 filing stays on your credit report for seven years. But the clock starts ticking when you file the petition, not when you have completed the repayment plan.

You won’t have to do anything to get the Chapter 13 black mark removed from your credit report. The credit reporting agency is supposed to do that automatically.

How Often Can You File Chapter 13?

If you file a Chapter 13 case and then find yourself deep in debt all over again, you can file another Chapter 13 petition within two years from your previous filing date and hope to get fresh debts discharged. But if your previous bankruptcy was a Chapter 7, you’ll have to wait four years to try Chapter 13.

The time limits apply only if you expect to discharge some debt, meaning you won’t have to repay it. You can file Chapter 13 more often, but you can’t expect debt to be discharged unless you have waited the required time. That said, you may want to file Chapter 13 for non-discharge reasons, such as seeking a hold on collections so you can get caught up on debts.

What Is the Difference Between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy?

The big difference between Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy and Chapter 13 wage earner’s bankruptcy—much more significant than the extra $28 in fees for filing Chapter 7—is the repayment plan in Chapter 13.

Chapter 7 filers don’t have that. They agree to have some of their assets sold off so the cash can be given to creditors, though that rarely happens in practice. Normally, debt is wiped clean in Chapter 7 and creditors get no cash, but they may seize any collateral that was used to secure their loans.

By comparison, a Chapter 13 repayment plan normally pays off all priority creditors in full. Secured creditors get at least as much as the value of the collateral. Only unsecured creditors may wind up with little or nothing.

Bottom Line

Chapter 13 bankruptcy gives debtors with their backs against the wall some breathing room. It stops collections, including foreclosures and repossessions. It will require you to repay some debts, usually over three to five years.

But in the end, you emerge debt-free and—ideally—able to do a better job with any future debt payments.

