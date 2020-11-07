ChannelAdvisor Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. ChannelAdvisor beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$35m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 20%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ECOM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, ChannelAdvisor's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$149.8m in 2021. This would be an okay 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 6.5% to US$0.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$148.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$21.38, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic ChannelAdvisor analyst has a price target of US$24.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.4%, in line with its 6.3% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although ChannelAdvisor is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for ChannelAdvisor. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$21.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ChannelAdvisor analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that ChannelAdvisor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.