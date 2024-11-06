Changing Custodians Just Got Easier

TradePMR has introduced Fusion SYNC, an AI-powered tool designed to ease the custodian transition process for registered investment advisors (RIAs). By allowing advisors to upload complete client data and automatically transferring it to TradePMR’s Fusion platform, Fusion SYNC aims to reduce manual data entry and speed up transitions, potentially cutting transition time from weeks to days.

The tool also cross-checks for errors, minimizing the need for manual corrections and improving data accuracy. Jon Patullo, TradePMR’s chief product officer, emphasized that Fusion SYNC aims to ease the burdens of custodial transitions, helping advisors maintain client trust through streamlined service.

With 40% of advisory assets expected to change hands in the next decade, Fusion SYNC positions TradePMR as an early AI adopter in custodial services.

Finsum: Lean into technology, and particularly AI when it comes to changing custodians as it can greatly aid the data transfer process.

