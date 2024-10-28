Change Financial Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Change Financial Ltd experienced a robust start to FY25, achieving a third consecutive record revenue quarter with a 69% increase in revenue, driven by its PaaS platform and new client acquisitions. The company onboarded over 60,000 active cards generating revenue on its Vertexon platform, including Unity Credit Union, while securing new projects in New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Despite short-term cash flow pressures due to increased costs, Change Financial remains optimistic about exceeding its 30% revenue growth target for the year.

