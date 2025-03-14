Champion Safe Company Unveils Upgraded 2025 Triumph Series Safe Featuring Advanced Security Enhancements

Champion Safe Company announces the 2025 Triumph Series featuring enhanced security, fire protection, and user-friendly design.

Champion Safe Company has launched its 2025 Triumph Series, a high-security safe line that has received notable dealer interest due to significant feature enhancements. Key upgrades include a new tempered glass relocker system that improves burglary resistance, a thicker steel body for added durability, an upgraded fire rating of 1750°F for two hours, and a user-friendly door adjustment system. The Triumph Series also offers advanced security features such as a double-step door and a robust boltwork mechanism, alongside high-capacity storage options and modern design elements. CEO Tom Mihalek highlighted that these improvements position the Triumph as a leader in security and build quality among similarly priced safes. For more details, interested parties can visit ChampionSafe.com.

Strong dealer interest in the 2025 Triumph Series indicates a positive market reception and potential for increased sales.

The introduction of advanced security features, such as the Tempered Glass Relocker System and upgraded fire rating, enhances the product's competitive edge.

Improvements to the steel body and user-friendly door adjustment system reinforce durability and user experience, positioning the product favorably in the market.

The Triumph Series benefits from a reputation developed over 25 years, enhancing consumer trust in the brand.

While the press release highlights the advancements in the Triumph Series, it lacks specific sales figures or market performance data to substantiate claims of strong dealer interest, potentially raising concerns about actual demand.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding the benefits of the new product innovations, leaving stakeholders questioning the company's projections and financial stability.

The press release briefly mentions the company's recent transition into the beverage industry, which could create distractions or complications for its core safe manufacturing business, raising concerns about strategic focus.

What is the Triumph Series from Champion Safe Company?

The Triumph Series is a line of high-security safes known for elite-level security and fire protection, launched in 2025.

What are the key upgrades in the 2025 Triumph Series?

Key upgrades include a new tempered glass relocker, a thicker steel body, and an upgraded fire rating of 1750°F for two hours.

How does the Triumph Series enhance security?

The Triumph Series features a new tempered glass relocker system and a reinforced steel body to improve burglary resistance and durability.

What sizes and finishes are available for the Triumph Series safes?

The Triumph Series offers multiple sizes and finishes, including high-gloss Black, Ivory, and Platinum options.

Where can I find more information about the Triumph Series?

More information and dealer locations can be found at ChampionSafe.com.

Provo, UT, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The



2025 Triumph Series



from Champion Safe Company, a leading manufacturer of premium safes and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand (americanrebel.com), has been generating strong dealer interest since its January release, as retailers recognize the



latest upgrades set it apart from competing high-security safes



. Known for its



elite-level security and fire protection



, the Triumph Series is now even more



formidable



thanks to key feature enhancements.





For 2025, the Triumph Series introduces several



major upgrades



, including:







NEW Tempered Glass Relocker System



– Now available on the Triumph Series, this advanced security feature



automatically engages a secondary relock mechanism if the safe is attacked



, significantly enhancing burglary resistance.







NEW 3/16” Steel Body



– A thicker steel body reinforces the safe’s durability and outperforms many competitor models.







UPGRADED Fire Rating: 1750°F for Two Hours



– Now offering some of the



highest fire protection in its class



.







NEW Door Adjustment System



– A more user-friendly mechanism that allows for precise fit and improved long-term security.





The Triumph Series remains one of the



strongest safes available



, thanks to its



5½-inch-thick Double-Step



™



door, four-way active boltworks, and Champion’s exclusive Diamond-Embedded Armor Plate



™





. The



high-capacity gun racks, plush interior, adjustable shelving, and motion-activated LED lighting



further enhance convenience and usability.





“Dealers are recognizing that the



Triumph Series offers superior security and build quality compared to similarly priced competitors



,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company.



“By





upgrading the steel body, adding the glass relocker, and increasing the fire rating



, we’ve positioned Triumph as one of the



most secure and feature-rich safes in its class



.”





With



multiple sizes and finishes



, including



high-gloss Black, Ivory, and Platinum



, the Triumph Series offers



unmatched security, superior craftsmanship, and a refined design



.





For more information about the Triumph Series and to find a dealer, visit







ChampionSafe.com









.







---







About Champion Safe Company











championsafe.com









Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation.







About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.







American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit





americanrebel.com





and





americanrebelbeer.com







.



For investor information, visit





americanrebel.com/investor-relations







.









Company Contacts











ir@americanrebel.com







