Champion Iron (CIAFF) Price Target Increased by 12.10% to 4.58

The average one-year price target for Champion Iron (OTCPK:CIAFF) has been revised to $4.58 / share. This is an increase of 12.10% from the prior estimate of $4.09 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.88 to a high of $5.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from the latest reported closing price of $4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Champion Iron. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIAFF is 0.10%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.89% to 36,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,440K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,482K shares , representing a decrease of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIAFF by 29.47% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 4,518K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares , representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIAFF by 28.87% over the last quarter.

PRNEX - T. Rowe Price New Era Fund holds 3,421K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,407K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares , representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIAFF by 33.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,462K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIAFF by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.