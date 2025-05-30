Champion Homes Authorized $50 Mln Increase In Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY), a producer of factory-built housing, said its Board has authorised an increase in its share repurchase by $50 million.

The repurchase authorisation brings the aggregate capacity of the program to $150 million.

President and CEO Tim Larson says, "We remain confident in our strategy and we continue to deliver strong cash generation."

In the pre-market trading, 0.69% higher at $66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

