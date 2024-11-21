Challenger Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.
Challenger Limited has announced the issuance of 394,275 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted equity securities, issued on November 8, 2024, are part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent. Investors in the financial markets may find this development relevant as it reflects Challenger’s commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value.
