Challenger Limited Declares Dividend on Capital Notes

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.
Challenger Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 1.59 per security for its Capital Note 3, with significant dates including an ex-dividend date of February 14, 2025, and a payment date on February 25, 2025. This distribution signals Challenger’s commitment to rewarding its investors while maintaining financial flexibility.
