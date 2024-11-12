Challenger Limited Acquires Stake in Integral Diagnostics

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.
Challenger Limited has announced that it has become a substantial holder in Integral Diagnostics Limited, acquiring a 5.09% voting power. This move signals Challenger Limited’s strategic interest in expanding its influence within the healthcare diagnostics sector. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact market dynamics for Integral Diagnostics.
