Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) Price Target Decreased by 39.78% to 2.39

The average one-year price target for Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) has been revised to $2.39 / share. This is a decrease of 39.78% from the prior estimate of $3.96 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.16 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chalice Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHN is 0.25%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 15,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,697K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,738K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,967K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,523K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 845K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 49.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHN by 14.16% over the last quarter.

