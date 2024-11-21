News & Insights

Chalice Mining Appoints Richard Hacker as Director

November 21, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Hacker as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Hacker holds significant interests in the company through various trusts, including over 1.2 million fully paid ordinary shares and numerous performance rights. This move signals potential strategic directions for Chalice Mining, attracting interest from investors keen on the company’s future developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

