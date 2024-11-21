Chalice Mining Appoints Richard Hacker as Director

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.
Chalice Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Hacker as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Hacker holds significant interests in the company through various trusts, including over 1.2 million fully paid ordinary shares and numerous performance rights. This move signals potential strategic directions for Chalice Mining, attracting interest from investors keen on the company’s future developments.
