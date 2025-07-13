Is Chainlink's Latest Move Bearish For XRP (Ripple)?

Key Points Chainlink just initiated a new and fully automated regulatory compliance engine.

One of XRP's big appeals to institutional capital holders is its compliance tooling.

Chainlink isn't about to eat XRP's lunch.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

When the U.S. railroads finally agreed on a common track gauge, freight stopped piling up at state borders, and rail commerce exploded. In tokenized cryptofinance, compliance tooling is the gauge. If an asset can roll from a private crypto wallet and onto a public blockchain without getting derailed by compliance problems, big volumes of capital will subsequently flow.

Enter Chainlink, (CRYPTO: LINK) the data oracle heavyweight that's now launching a suite of fresh compliance tools that could end up setting the standard for the industry for applications of its type. Given XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) focus on being compliant for institutional investors, it's natural for some investors to suspect that Chainlink's new feature set poses a threat to XRP's market share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But this worry is misplaced. Here's why.

What Chainlink actually does

Chainlink is middleware. As a data oracle, its node operators send price quotes, logs of corporate actions, and proof-of-reserve confirmations into smart contracts on dozens of blockchains. The idea is for users and applications on those blockchains to use Chainlink's oracle for their own purposes, like automated trading or dynamic alteration of smart contracts. Roughly $45.1 billion in on-chain value depends on those feeds every day, which is more than any other oracle provider.

Because it sits between data producers and blockchains, Chainlink can bolt on new services without rewriting any ledger. Its newly launched Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) is just another module, which is to say it's optional code that token issuers can call to screen their counterparts or flag suspicious flows.

Chainlink doesn't settle transactions or hold custody of assets. It does not mint tokens, finalize ownership, or warehouse balances. Think of it as the Bloomberg terminal of crypto, rather than as a trading clearinghouse.

That design means it can enhance almost any ledger, including the XRP Ledger (XRPL), without competing for the same transaction volume or capital. In theory, an issuer could rely on Chainlink data and its new automated compliance logic, yet still move money across XRP's chain, paying XRP fees along the way.

Oracle and settlement layers are complementary, not substitute goods.

So, while there probably won't be a significant effect on XRP's price today, Chainlink's new compliance tooling could actually be helpful rather than harmful. Institutional investors on the XRPL now have access to a compliant-by-default data oracle, as XRPL doesn't provide one natively.

This issue is foundational to the future of crypto

Chainlink's launch of ACE is bullish for the crypto sector as a whole, as compliance is one of its most frequent stumbling blocks to broader institutional adoption.

Regulators from Singapore to Brussels spent the past year tightening crypto disclosure and identity rules, warning that tokenization cannot scale without bulletproof know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) capabilities. That makes compliance architecture the single biggest gating factor between the $25.3 billion of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on public chains today and the trillions of assets that consultants expect to be managed on the blockchain within a decade. Many estimates call for the total value of tokenized real-world assets to reach trillions of dollars in the next five years, so it's a key segment for chains to compete in.

XRP tackles the problem at protocol level. The company that issues XRP, Ripple, is intent on making the chain the preferred solution for banks and institutional investors to transfer their money, process payments, settle trades, and track their tokenized assets.

As a result, on XRPL, tokenized asset issuers can exclude wallets, freeze rogue balances, and even halt an entire asset class if regulators demand it. Those controls are native, which means that no smart contracts are required, and Ripple's enterprise sales force markets them hard to banks that loathe stitching together third-party widgets.

There is plenty of runway for XRP to gain in value as a result of its leadership in compliance for real assets. Many of the same tailwinds it's experiencing will likely benefit Chainlink too.

XRP hosts about $160.2 million in tokenized assets today, up 37% in the past month but still just 0.6% of the public total. Chainlink's oracles, meanwhile, secure assets worth more than 300 times that amount, yet don't hold a single token themselves.

The pie is expanding quickly, which means that the capital wielded by institutional investors will be hunting for the cleanest ways to get on-chain data to enable their tokenized asset investments and operations. The bottom line here is that compliance is mandatory, but it is not winner-take-all. There are many different and non-overlapping niches, as well as many different investment opportunities.

Chainlink funnels truth and rule checks into contracts, whereas XRP provides a settlement layer with regulator-friendly throttles. Both are providing needed services, and both coins are probably worth buying and holding if you're the kind of investor who can normally stomach investing in altcoins.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.